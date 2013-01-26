BEIJING Jan 26 China has conducted a successful
test flight of its first domestically developed jumbo air
freighter, the official state news agency Xinhua reported on
Saturday.
The Yun-20, or Transport-20, is designed for long-distance
air transport of both cargo and passengers, Xinhua reported.
"The successful maiden flight of Yun-20 is significant in
promoting China's economic and national defence build-up as well
as bettering its emergency handling such as disaster relief and
humanitarian aid," Xinhua said, adding that further test flights
are scheduled.
China is determined to reduce dependency on foreign firms
such as Boeing, Airbus, General Electric
and Rolls Royce Plc for the country's soaring demand for
planes and engines.
Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the country's
dominant military and commercial aviation contractor, has
lobbied for Beijing to back a multi-billion dollar plan to build
a high-performance engine.
Meanwhile a host of design flaws has delayed approval by the
Civil Aviation Administration of China for the country's
homegrown 90-seat ARJ21 regional passenger jet.
At last November's China Airshow, China unveiled 50 new
orders for its COMAC C919 passenger jet which is designed to
challenge Airbus and Boeing in the largest segment of the $100
billion annual jetliner market.
The orders for the 150-seat jet boosted the official tally
to 380, reaching the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation
of China's declared breakeven point of 300-400 orders.
However, analysts say it will be some time before the
aircraft, due to make its maiden flight in 2014, proves both its
technical worth and its financial viability.