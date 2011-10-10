SINGAPORE Oct 10 China Aviation Oil (Singapore)
, Asia's top jet fuel buyer, is buying a stake in an
oil storage terminal in Yeosu, South Korea.
Oilhub Korea Yeosu Co. will build and operate the 8.18
million barrels terminal to store oil products and crude. Of the
total, the terminal will store 4.22 million barrels of products
and the remaining will be crude, China Aviation said in a
statement on Saturday.
Korean National Oil Corporation (KNOC) is the largest
shareholder with a 29 percent stake, CAO will hold 26 percent
and SK Energy and GS Caltex will hold 11 percent each, it said.
The remaining shares will be held by companies such as
Samsung C&T Corporation and LG International, the company said.
Construction of the terminal began in February and is
expected to be completed by late 2012. CAO will be leasing
tankages of the facility to store middle distillates on a
long-term basis, it said.
