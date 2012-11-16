SHANGHAI Nov 16 Bad loans at Chinese banks rose
22.4 billion yuan ($4 billion) in the third quarter to a total
478.8 billion yuan, while the non-performing-loan ratio ticked
up slightly from the previous quarter to 0.95 percent, China's
banking regulator said.
Bad loans for the first nine-months of the year at large
commercial banks -- including Bank of China
, Agricultural Bank of China ,
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China --
were 307 billion yuan, with a non-performing loan ratio of 1
percent, the Banking Regulatory Commission said on Thursday.
Bad loans at the big banks rose 5 billion yuan in the third
quarter, while bad loans at rural banks rose 6 billion yuan to
48.7 billion yuan, with a non-performing loan ratio of 1.65
percent.
Banks' exposure to high risk ventures, particularly in the
property sector and outside regular lending channels in
off-balance sheet "shadow banking" transactions, has worried
investors and ratings agencies.
China's two top banking officials earlier this week played
down the risks of bad debts to the banking system.
($1 = 6.2334 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)