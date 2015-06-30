By Tim McLaughlin and Matthew Miller
Nassau, Bahamas/Beijing
Nassau, Bahamas/Beijing June 30 China's push to
extend its influence in the Western Hemisphere has hit an
embarrassing setback at an unfinished, $3.5 billion resort and
casino project in the Bahamas.
A series of construction delays, funding squabbles, lagging
inspections and faulty work at the Baha Mar resort in Nassau
have led to contention and finger-pointing in recent months
among the local developer, a Chinese state-backed contractor and
China's export finance bank.
And on Monday, Baha Mar Ltd, developer of the 2,323 room
resort located along Cable Beach near downtown Nassau, filed for
voluntary bankruptcy protection in a Delaware court, saying that
China State Construction Engineering Corp, the
project's general contractor, had ceased "all material work."
[ID: nL2N0ZF2DX]
The turmoil and internal squabbles over Baha Mar have roiled
the Caribbean nation's fragile economy, while aggravating
would-be tourists and idling thousands of workers amid sky-high
Bahamian unemployment and slack revenue growth.
For China, which backed the project with a $2.45 billion
concessionary loan and supplied a government-owned construction
firm to build the resort, the fiasco represents a formidable
hurdle to the country's billion-dollar aspirations to deepen
ties to Latin America.
"For the Caribbean and Central America, this is a cautionary
lesson in the view that Chinese state-sponsored investment in
tourism or other areas is in any way assured to be well-run or
efficient," said Matt Ferchen, an expert on China-Latin America
relations at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Central for Global Policy in
Beijing.
Buildings at the sprawling resort, which includes a Las
Vegas-style casino along with Grand Hyatt and Rosewood
hotels, appears near completion from the outside, and at least
some rooms have been readied. A well-manicured Jack Nicklaus
Signature 18-hole golf course stands waiting, though
landscaping, a parking garage and tennis courts on the resort
grounds remain unfinished.
Baha Mar was originally scheduled to open in December, but
that deadline was missed, as was an end-of-March deadline. The
second delay proved "devastating" to Baha Mar Ltd, which had
hired more than 2,000 hotel and casino workers to staff the
opening, the developer said in its court filing.
Interviews by Reuters with more than 20 contractors,
inspectors, Bahamian government officials and executives who
have worked on the project revealed shortcomings in the resort's
construction and planning.
On-site inspectors, who requested anonymity because they
were not authorized to speak, said China Construction, after
falling behind, rushed to schedule inspections as they completed
various phases of the project. The company did not return
several messages seeking comment.
Earlier this year, a pipe burst when an interior water
system at the resort was tested, said Colin Higgs, permanent
secretary of the Bahamas Ministry of Works and Urban
Development. Inspectors and contractors said the broken pipe
caused flooding in a fully furnished restaurant at the resort.
Higgs also said inspections on several miles of electrical
wiring were not yet completed.
Project developer Sarkis Izmirlian, whose group has invested
$850 million in the project, blamed China State Construction's
wholly-owned subsidiary China Construction America (CCA) for
"missed construction deadlines" in a statement released on
Monday. Through a spokeswoman, he declined several interview
requests.
"Unable to open, the resort has been left without a
sufficient source of revenue to continue our existing business,"
Izmirlian said in a statement. According to the bankruptcy
filing, Baha Mar sent teams to Beijing three times over the last
two months in attempts to salvage an agreement.
The bankruptcy filing represents the latest setback for
China State Construction, which was banned from participating in
World Bank-funded projects for six years starting in January
2009, after the multilateral agency found that China State
Construction had colluded in rigging bids for a Philippines road
project.
According to the bankruptcy filing, CCA claims that Baha Mar
Ltd has withheld $140 million in funds it is owed, an assertion
Baha Mar disputes. The Export-Import Bank of China, according
to the filing, has refused to release approximately $112 million
remaining in the $2.45 billion loan it extended for the project.
The Bahamas, a country of about 353,000 people, has an
economy heavily dependent on tourism, and Baha Mar was expected
to create 5,000 new jobs when fully operational. The resort's
projected annual payroll of $130 million would represent about
12 percent of the country's gross domestic product, the
developer said in its court filing.
It's an absolute disaster," said Robert Myers, president of
Caribbean Landscape Ltd., one of many local contractors on the
project still awaiting full payment for work performed. "We
desperately need this project to be successful as an ongoing
part of our economy."
Izmirlian, the developer and son of Armenian billionaire and
peanut tycoon Dikran Izmirlian, imagined the resort as a
mechanism to revitalize Nassau's once coveted Cable Beach area.
The project first ran into serious trouble in 2008, when
Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and Starwood Hotels & Resorts
withdrew from the project at the height of the global financial
crisis. China Export-Import Bank was seen as a savior in 2010
when it agreed to put up a $2.45 billion financing package. The
ambitious integrated resort was to be completed in a single
phase over 44 months, with a targeted opening date of November,
2014.
China State Construction, operating through CCA, agreed to
hire two dozen top-level personnel from Las Vegas, but brought
in fewer than a dozen experts, according to bankruptcy papers,
and although the Bahamas government issued 5,000 permits to
allow CCA bring in Chinese workers, the work force never reached
that level.
Successive agreements between Izmirlian's group and China
State Construction repeatedly failed, according to the court
filing. Discussions dragged on through the end of last year,
culminating in a January meeting in Beijing attended by Prime
Minister Christie, China ExIm, and CCA.
A Beijing-based spokesman for China ExIm declined to
comment, and China State Construction in Beijing declined
repeated interview requests.
Baha Mar is unlike any investment China has attempted since
President Xi Jinping made Latin America and the Caribbean a
foreign policy priority. Xi projected in January that China's
direct investment in the region would reach $250 billion in the
coming decade, helping to boost trade to $500 billion between
China and Latin America and Caribbean nations.
Over the last decade, China has provided more than $119
billion in financing to Latin American countries and firms,
according to Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington D.C.-based
policy group. Most of the financing has been for energy and
public works projects.
"It's been a wake-up call," said Stephen Wrinkle, a builder
and past president of the Bahamian Contractors' Association. "It
pains us to watch this happen. The delays have had a substantial
effect on the nation's economy."
(Reporting and writing by Matthew Miller in Beijing and Tim
McLaughlin in Nassau; Additional reporting by Shu Zhang and
Michael Martina in China and David Adams in Miami.; Editing by
Sue Horton)