Toshiba to 'aggressively consider' sale of most of Westinghouse
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
SHANGHAI, April 16 Baidu Inc, China's leading internet search provider, has launched a mobile payment and wealth management platform after its main domestic rivals launched similar products.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N, through its mobile payment arm, Alipay, launched Alipay Wallet in January 2013, which included a money-market investment product, Yu'e Bao, marketed as a high-yielding substitute for traditional bank deposits.
Tencent followed in August with WeChat Payment, a payment and investment platform linked to its popular WeChat mobile messaging app.
Baidu offers a variety of wealth management products, but the new Baidu Wallet app will add a mobile payment function, giving its investors more options for the use of funds.
Traditional banks, fearing the outflow of low-cost deposit funding into online money-market products, have also started rolling out their own money-market products in recent months. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 14 Australia is becoming an interesting microcosm on how to, or how not to, transition an economy from being predominantly powered by coal to more climate-friendly alternatives.
