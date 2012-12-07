BEIJING Dec 7 China's banking regulator said on Friday that top banks must have a minimum capital adequacy ratio of 9.5 percent by the end of 2013, as part of efforts to implement the new Basel III capital guidelines.

For smaller banks, the minimum capital adequacy ratio must be 8.5 percent by the end of next year, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn

China delayed in June the enforcement of tougher capital requirements for its banks to 2013 from 2012 to avoid squeezing credit conditions and dragging further on already slackening economic growth.

The new capital requirements are part of China's efforts to implement Basel III guidelines, brought in globally after the 2009/09 financial crisis highlighted the need for banks to be more resilient against credit stresses. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; editing by Jonathan Standing)