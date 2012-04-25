BEIJING, April 25 China Development Bank (CDB),
Beijing's financing arm for big infrastructure projects, posted
a 22.9 percent rise in net profit in 2011 to 45.6 billion yuan
($7.23 billion), the bank said in its annual report published on
Wednesday.
The policy bank has come under the spotlight as it is an
active lender to Chinese companies that expand overseas or seek
resources from abroad.
The bank's net profit figure makes CDB the sixth most
profitable bank in China, behind the five biggest banks deemed
"systemically important" by regulators, with earnings boosted by
an increase in its financing margin.
CDB said its non-performing loan ratio dropped to 0.4
percent at the end of 2011 from 0.68 percent from a year ago.
CDB, which has a sovereign status in the onshore
bond market, had a net interest rate gap of 204 basis points in
2011, up from 185 basis points in 2010, as it raised low-cost
funds from the interbank system and lent heavily to
government-backed projects such as roads and railways.
The bank said last week that it would issue 1.055 trillion
yuan of bonds in China's debt market in 2012, a slight drop from
1.065 trillion issued last year.
CDB is the second-largest bond issuer in China's interbank
market, next only to the Treasury, accounting for 20.8 percent
of total bonds issued last year.
POLICY BANK
CDB, with 6.25 trillion yuan in assets, is regarded as a
policy bank that subordinates profitability to serving
government interests, despite a cabinet-level reform programme
launched in 2008 to gradually remove the bank's sovereign
guarantee and make it a commercial bank.
Chen Yuan, CDB chairman and the son of Chinese revolutionary
leader Chen Yun, said in the annual report: "In 2012, the world
economic situation remains complicated with rising uncertainty
and instability in the economy...but the long-term trend of
positive growth in the Chinese economy has not changed."
The bank is owned by three entities - the finance ministry
with 50.18 percent, Central Huijin Investment Ltd at 47.63
percent, and China's national pension fund with 2.19 percent.
The bank's outstanding foreign exchange loans were $187.3
billion by end of 2011, including a loan of 325 million euros to
China's Suntech Power Holdings to build 150 solar energy
power stations in Italy.
CDB provided 80 million euros to Jiangsu Jinsheng to buy a
50 percent stake in German machine tool maker EMAG and it
pledged $400 million in loans to the Karara iron ore project in
Australia, in which Angang Steel has a stake.
CDB is also playing a pioneer role in promoting the yuan
abroad. The bank is expected to provide 10 billion yuan worth of
loans to Russia, India, Brazil and South Africa in an important
cooperation mechanism for the efforts of BRICS nations to reduce
the use of the dollar in global trade.
CDB said the outstanding value of its overseas yuan loans
had reached 61.5 billion yuan as the end of 2011.
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)