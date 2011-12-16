BEIJING Dec 16 Deposits fell sharply at
China's big four state banks early this month, partly due to an
outflow of hot money from China, local media reported on Friday,
citing unidentified sources.
The big four banks, which account for half of total bank
deposits in China, reported a 400 billion yuan ($62.76 billion)
fall in deposits in the first 10 days of December, the 21st
Century Business Herald reported.
The fall was biggest for the Bank of China Ltd
, which recorded a 200 billion yuan decline, the
paper reported.
Bank of China was not immediately available for comment.
The other three big state banks are Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd , Agricultural
Bank of China Ltd and China Construction
Bank Corp .
The decline in deposits would cause additional liquidity
stress for the lenders, limiting their capacity to lend, the
paper said.
Total bank deposits rose by 324.7 billion yuan in November,
after a fall of 201 billion yuan in October.
($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan)
