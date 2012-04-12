* Property market boom threatened by banks' funding gap
* Europeans begin covered bond evangelising
* Regulatory, legal framework present major obstacles to
establishing market
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - China is preparing the ground for
covered bonds, hoping to protect its banks, and underpin the
booming property market, threatened by a gaping funding gap
sparked by strict rules on deposit lending.
Discussions are currently in their infancy, however sources
familiar with the situation say the Chinese government is
actively encouraging domestic banks to consider the prospect of
covered bond issuance.
"China is looking to follow in Singapore's footsteps that
recently received approval to issue covered bonds," said a
banker.
"But it must be said that China's bond market is very
archaic and it will take a lot of development of its wholesale
funding market before it can consider a product as complicated
as covered bonds."
The Monetary Authority of Singapore invited responses to a
consultation paper by April 10, potentially making the country
the latest Asian jurisdiction to allow the popular senior
secured structure.
But unlike Singapore, China faces a number of obstacles,
flowing from its cumbersome regulatory treatment of
securitisations.
"It takes a lot of regulators to approve an average bond,"
said a banker. "There are a lot of restrictions in place that
banks have to be aware of when accessing the domestic investor
base."
But regardless of the lengthy process ahead, involving
lawyers, bankers and treasurers, European syndicates have
already begun visiting banks in China to lay the groundwork for
a possible future market.
"Our Asian syndicate desk have been discussing this and our
plan is to visit China later this month to meet with the market
movers and find out what is going on," said a European-based
banker.
Another banker said he had already visited China and was
encouraged by the support for the product from the domestic
investor base, which has already begun to buy into euro
denominated covered deals.
Covered bonds have become an increasingly popular funding
instrument, as sovereign volatility and bail-in discussions have
locked financial institutions out of the senior funding market.
The property market accounted for 13% of China's GDP in
2011, but for the past two years, regulators have restricted
bank lending to the sector to curb speculation in high-end
housing that saw prices in key cities double in 18 months to
end-2010.
According a Hong-Kong-based syndication official, covered
bonds and wholesale funding in general would be a good way of
servicing the property market - considered China's single weak
link in what is considered an otherwise solid banking system.
"The very low loan to deposit ratio has made wholesale
funding unnecessary in China up until now, but that is quickly
changing with the emergence of a growing mortgage market," he
said.
China's top five banks ICBC, Bank of China, Bank of
Communications, Agricultural Bank of China and China
Construction Bank are some of the most liquid institutions in
the world. They rely almost entirely on deposits for funding,
but are keen to get involved in the wholesale markets, according
to sources, although at a slower pace than some would hope.
"This is still a long way off but it's encouraging to see
the Chinese government looking at funding alternatives for the
mortgage market," said a syndicate banker.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)