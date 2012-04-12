* Property market boom threatened by banks' funding gap

* Europeans begin covered bond evangelising

* Regulatory, legal framework present major obstacles to establishing market

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - China is preparing the ground for covered bonds, hoping to protect its banks, and underpin the booming property market, threatened by a gaping funding gap sparked by strict rules on deposit lending.

Discussions are currently in their infancy, however sources familiar with the situation say the Chinese government is actively encouraging domestic banks to consider the prospect of covered bond issuance.

"China is looking to follow in Singapore's footsteps that recently received approval to issue covered bonds," said a banker.

"But it must be said that China's bond market is very archaic and it will take a lot of development of its wholesale funding market before it can consider a product as complicated as covered bonds."

The Monetary Authority of Singapore invited responses to a consultation paper by April 10, potentially making the country the latest Asian jurisdiction to allow the popular senior secured structure.

But unlike Singapore, China faces a number of obstacles, flowing from its cumbersome regulatory treatment of securitisations.

"It takes a lot of regulators to approve an average bond," said a banker. "There are a lot of restrictions in place that banks have to be aware of when accessing the domestic investor base."

But regardless of the lengthy process ahead, involving lawyers, bankers and treasurers, European syndicates have already begun visiting banks in China to lay the groundwork for a possible future market.

"Our Asian syndicate desk have been discussing this and our plan is to visit China later this month to meet with the market movers and find out what is going on," said a European-based banker.

Another banker said he had already visited China and was encouraged by the support for the product from the domestic investor base, which has already begun to buy into euro denominated covered deals.

Covered bonds have become an increasingly popular funding instrument, as sovereign volatility and bail-in discussions have locked financial institutions out of the senior funding market.

The property market accounted for 13% of China's GDP in 2011, but for the past two years, regulators have restricted bank lending to the sector to curb speculation in high-end housing that saw prices in key cities double in 18 months to end-2010.

According a Hong-Kong-based syndication official, covered bonds and wholesale funding in general would be a good way of servicing the property market - considered China's single weak link in what is considered an otherwise solid banking system.

"The very low loan to deposit ratio has made wholesale funding unnecessary in China up until now, but that is quickly changing with the emergence of a growing mortgage market," he said.

China's top five banks ICBC, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, Agricultural Bank of China and China Construction Bank are some of the most liquid institutions in the world. They rely almost entirely on deposits for funding, but are keen to get involved in the wholesale markets, according to sources, although at a slower pace than some would hope.

"This is still a long way off but it's encouraging to see the Chinese government looking at funding alternatives for the mortgage market," said a syndicate banker. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)