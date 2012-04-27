BEIJING, April 27 Shenzhen Development Bank Co. has received approval from Chinese authorities to merge with Ping An Bank Co Ltd, the government news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

Shenzhen Development Bank gained approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission to merge with Ping An Bank, the banking unit of Ping An Insurance Group China's second-largest insurer, Xinhua said.

The two banks will be known as Ping An Bank Co Ltd, according to the report.

Share swaps last year allowed Ping An Insurance to become Shenzhen Development Banks's controlling shareholder with a 52.38 percent stake, Xinhua said. Ping An Bank became a subsidiary of Shenzhen Development Bank, holding a 90.75 percent share.

China has a vast number of national, provincial, city and rural banks, and analysts expect consolidation among the country's many players amid concerns that energetic lending in recent years could result in piles of bad loans. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Ed Davies)