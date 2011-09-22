SHANGHAI, Sept 22 China's securities regulator may make it more difficult for rural commercial banks to list their shares, a Chinese newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unnamed banking executives.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) had issued a so-called consultation paper on listing requirements for rural commercial banks, the 21st Century Business Herald reported, citing a senior executive from a rural commercial bank.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) had recently summoned several rural commercial banks, including Beijing Rural Commercial Bank and Changshu Rural Commercial Bank to discuss the requirements.

The newspaper said the requirements, most of which it did not specify, would make most of the rural commercial banks unable to qualify for a listing.

Under the proposed new standards, rural commercial banks would need a minimum asset base of 70 billion yuan to qualify for a listing, it added.

Chinese regional lenders such as rural commercial banks and city commercial banks are under pressure to raise fresh capital after years of rapid expansion.

More than 40 city commercial banks have said they are planning a stock-exchange listing and at least six rural commercial banks have won approval from the CBRC for a listing, local media have reported.

The CSRC has not approved any listing plan by a regional bank since 2007. (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Ken Wills)