SHANGHAI, Sept 2 China's "big four" lenders gave out around 140 billion yuan ($21.9 billion) in new loans in August, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Friday, citing sources close to the state-owned banks.

The big four lenders are Industrial & Commercial Bank of China , China Construction Bank , Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China .

Industry data showed the four banks had lent out 140 billion yuan as of Aug 29, significantly less than the previous two months, during which they disbursed new loans of around 200 billion yuan on average, the newspaper said.

As the big banks usually account for 30-40 percent of the industry's total new loans, total new loans in August may amount to 350-450 billion yuan, the newspaper said, citing an industry analyst. ($1 = 6.381 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)