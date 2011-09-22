SHANGHAI, Sept 22 A Chinese province is planning to merge three city commercial banks under its jurisdiction in order to help ease financing difficulties in the local economy, a Chinese newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The provincial government of Guizhou in southwest China aims to build a bigger provincial bank by combining Zunyi City Commercial Bank, Commercial Bank of Anshu and Liupanshui Commercial Bank, the 21st Century Business Herald reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the plan, including a local banking regulator.

The merger proposal is subject to approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission, it added. (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Ken Wills)