BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
SHANGHAI, Sept 22 A Chinese province is planning to merge three city commercial banks under its jurisdiction in order to help ease financing difficulties in the local economy, a Chinese newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
The provincial government of Guizhou in southwest China aims to build a bigger provincial bank by combining Zunyi City Commercial Bank, Commercial Bank of Anshu and Liupanshui Commercial Bank, the 21st Century Business Herald reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the plan, including a local banking regulator.
The merger proposal is subject to approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission, it added. (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.