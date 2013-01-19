BEIJING Jan 19 China Minsheng Bank's net profit rose 34.5 percent last year to 37.56 billion yuan ($6.04 billion), the lender said in a preliminary earning report filed to the Shanghai stock exchange on Saturday.

For a statement on the results of China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd , the country's seventh-largest listed bank, please click here

($1 = 6.2 yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie)