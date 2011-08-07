BEIJING Aug 7 China Everbright Bank's first half net profit rose 34.77 percent from a year ago to 9.21 billion yuan ($1.43 billion), Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that the bank has delayed a planned Hong Kong share offering of up to $6 billion, the latest casualty of volatile markets. .

In a statement filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the bank said its business revenue reached 22.93 billion yuan in the first six months, up 32.4 percent from a year earlier, Xinhua said.

Net interest income and commissions mainly contributed to the rise of business revenue, the statement said, according to Xinhua.

Net interest income grew 32.6 percent year-on-year to 18.88 billion yuan and net fee and commission income jumped 49.45 percent to 3.802 billion yuan in the first half.

Earnings per share was 0.23 yuan during the period, compared with 0.20 yuan for the first half of last year, according to the statement.

At the end of June, the bank's non-performing loans totalled 5.713 billion yuan, 118 million yuan less than at the end of last year, marking a 0.08 percentage point drop in its non-performing loans ratio from the end of last year to 0.67 percent at the end of June, according to the statement.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at percent 10.82 percent at the end of June, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Ken Wills; Editing by Mike Nesbit)