UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
BEIJING, March 2 China's newly appointed banking regulator said on Thursday that risk prevention in the sector will be a more prominent policy focus in 2017.
Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), also said more than 430 billion yuan ($62.5 billion) of debt-to-equity swap deals had been signed as of early February.
The remarks by Guo, regarded as one of China's most experienced financial services professionals, were his first since getting appointed last week.
He was speaking ahead of the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament on March 5.
($1 = 6.8840 Chinese yuan ) (Reporting by Matt Miller and Shu Zhang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.