BEIJING, Sept 26 China's cabinet has approved
the restructuring of its top agriculture bank, Agricultural
Development Bank of China, the company said in a
statement on its website.
No further details were provided.
One of the country's three policy lenders, the bank provides
financing that allows state companies to stockpile grain and
other farm products to help boost rural incomes.
The bank's lending has surged in recent years as the
government raised the prices of farm products, with bank
officials complaining about mounting debt.
The reform announcement follows years of discussion about
restructuring Chinese policy banks, but with little progress.
Further reform of such institutions are set to follow the
agriculture bank's restructuring, People's Bank of China deputy
director Zhang Liushi told state-sponsored financial newspaper
China Securities Journal.
