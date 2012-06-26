* Bank of Shanghai pushes ahead with HK IPO-report
* Bank of Shanghai to choose underwriters this month-report
* Regulators have not approved city bank IPOs since 2007
(Recasts, adds comments from analysts)
By Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, June 26 Bank of Shanghai's push to
sell shares in Hong Kong is spearheading the efforts of small
and medium-sized Chinese banks to raise much-needed capital in
the city after waiting for years to get regulatory clearance for
a mainland listing.
Stock offerings by the banks may help support the sluggish
IPO market in Hong Kong, where initial share sales have seen
their slowest start in four years because of plunging global
equities.
Bank of Shanghai, 8 percent owned by HSBC Holdings Plc
, will select underwriters for its Hong Kong IPO by the
end of this month, the China Business News reported on Tuesday,
citing sources that it did not identify.
"For city commercial banks, listing in Hong Kong would be
much faster since they don't need to stand in a long queue and
there would be less regulatory uncertainty," said Zhang Jixiu, a
Tianjin-based analyst at Hongyuan Securities.
Longjiang Bank, based in the northeastern province of
Heilongjiang, is also planning to raise $500 million through a
Hong Kong IPO in the second half of the year, according to IFR,
a Thomson Reuters publication, earlier this month.
Many of the country's 185 city and rural commercial banks
are in desperate need of capital to fend off rising competition
from rivals and meet tougher capital requirement rules.
Chinese regulators have not approved any mainland IPO plans
by smaller banks since 2007, when Bank of Ningbo,
Bank of Beijing and Bank of Nanjing were
listed, seen partly due to worries that additional supply of
IPOs may hurt the stock markets in Shenzhen and Shanghai.
Officials at Bank of Shanghai could not be reached for
comment while a Longjiang Bank official declined to comment.
LICENCES
City and rural commercial banks in China, unlike top lenders
such as the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, do not hold licenses to operate nationwide
and are restricted to their respective provinces or neighbouring
regions.
As of the end of the first quarter, city commercial banks
had total assets of 10.33 trillion yuan ($1.62 trillion), up 28
percent from a year earlier. Their assets accounted for 8.7
percent of the total held by China's financial institutions.
"Most of these are regional, or local banks, where if there
is a good story backing up the regional growth, then it will be
an easier sell," said Alexander Lee, a banking analyst at DBS
Vickers in Hong Kong.
Bank of Shanghai, which announced in 2008 its plan to list
in Shanghai, said in April it was looking to sell up to 1.2
billion shares in Hong Kong while continuing to wait for
regulatory approval for its long-delayed Shanghai listing.
Eighteen investment banks, including Goldman Sachs,
HSBC, Citigroup Inc, China International Capital Corp and
CITIC Securities Co, have taken part in the Bank of
Shanghai contest, according to the China Business News report.
In April, state media reported that the securities regulator
had drafted rules on small and medium-sized commercial banks
planning to list, seeking to allow only one in five to go public
over the next few years.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission said 15 city or
rural commercial banks, including Bank of Shanghai, Bank of
Dalian and Bank of Chongqing, have applied for a domestic
listing. Harbin Bank is also planning a $1.5 billion
dual-listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong, according to IFR.
($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto Jr in HONG KONG; Editing
by Ryan Woo)