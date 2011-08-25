BEIJING Aug 25 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country's third-largest bank by market value, said on Thursday that first-half net profit rose 45 percent to a record high for interim earnings on significant growth in net interest income, fees and commissions.

AgBank recorded a 66.67 billion yuan ($10.3 billion) profit for January-June, up from 45.8 billion yuan a year earlier. The result was roughly in line an average estimate of 67 billion yuan from nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Net interest margin was 2.79 percent versus 2.47 percent in the first half of last year. Its said non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.67 percent, compared with 2.03 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Chris Lewis)