(Updates with details from news conference)

BEIJING Aug 25 Agricultural Bank of China said on Thursday its first-half net profit rose 45 percent to a record high, thanks to significant growth in more profitable loans and financial services fees.

The results bear out efforts by AgBank and other banks to reduce dependence on interest from loans and to build other lines of profitability from businesses such as credit cards, wealth management and investment banking.

It was the highest half-year earnings the bank, China's third-largest lender by market value, has reported since it began trading publicly in July 2010 after its $22.1 billion IPO, at the time the world's largest.

Rivals China Construction Bank and Bank of China also reported record profits earlier this week, with a 31-percent rise in first-half earnings for CCB and a 28-percent boost for Bank of China.

AgBank, the country's third-largest bank by market value, recorded a 66.67 billion yuan ($10.3 billion) profit for the January-June period, up 45 percent from 45.8 billion yuan a year earlier. The results were basically in line with estimated earnings of 67.04 billion yuan, according to nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The result was not surprising, as AgBank said last month it expected first-half profit to leap 45 percent due to a significant rise in revenue from loans, fees and commissions.

Net interest income for the quarter was 144.7 billion yuan, up 29 percent from a year earlier. Net interest margin was 2.79 percent versus 2.47 percent in the first half of last year.

AgBank's non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.67 percent, compared with 2.03 percent a year earlier, the bank said.

Chinese banks are attempting to rebalance their revenue to move away from interest income, which is under pressure as the government tightens availability of capital to battle persistent inflation.

On one hand repeated increases in interest rates have boosted revenue from loans. But they have also raised the cost of borrowing, keeping many borrowers away.

Banks are thus seeking other revenue such as commissions for wealth management, credit services and other fee-based operations which were the other engines of growth in the first half of the year.

Agricultural Bank's strong growth comes at a time of worries over possible bad loans springing from the energetic lending to local government financing vehicles, primarily for infrastructure, in 2008 and 2009.

However, most big Chinese banks' exposure to LGFVs is 10 percent or less of their overall loan books, and do not express alarm that such loans might become a problem. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones, Kelvin Soh and Hongmei Zhao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jacqueline Wong)