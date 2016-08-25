UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Aug 25 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.5 percent to 212.7 trillion yuan ($31.96 trillion) as of end-July compared with the same period a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Thursday.
The value of liabilities rose 14.4 percent to 196.4 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.6549 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts