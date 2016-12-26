BRIEF-Malvern Bancorp Q1 EPS $0.18
* Malvern Bancorp, Inc reports first fiscal quarter earnings; momentum carries malvern to net profit of $1.2 million, or $0.18 per share
BEIJING Dec 26 The value of total assets held by China's banking sector rose 16.3 percent to 222.25 trillion yuan ($31.98 trillion) as of end-November, compared with the same period a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Monday.
The value of liabilities rose 16.2 percent to 204.96 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.9493 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
COLOMBO, Jan 25 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer on Wednesday, recovering from losses earlier in the day as dollar selling by foreign banks helped gains despite the central bank revising the spot reference rate by 10 cents to a record low, dealers said.
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of about 400-470 million yuan ($58.14-68.31 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 221.9 million yuan year ago