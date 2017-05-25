UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING May 25 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 13.6 percent to 231.95 trillion yuan ($33.77 trillion) as of end-April compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Thursday.
Liabilities rose 13.7 percent to 213.86 trillion yuan, it said. ($1 = 6.8690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts