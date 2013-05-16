* First capital-eligible deals under new rules coming soon
* Small regional lenders picked to spearhead the effort
* Over Rmb210bn in such bonds expected by 2015
By Carrie Hong
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - China has authorised four small
regional lenders to sell the country's first subordinated bonds
that are compliant with new banking rules, testing the waters
before weightier capital issuance from the biggest state-owned
banks.
China began to enforce Basel III standards on January 1
2013, but there has been no subordinated bond issuance eligible
as capital since the regulatory change.
The upcoming deals will provide a template for at least
Rmb210bn (USD34bn) of loss-absorbing Tier 1 and Tier 2
instruments that the country's largest lenders plan to issue by
2015.
Agricultural Bank of China announced earlier this year that
it planned to sell up to Rmb90bn of new style Tier 1 and Tier 2
capital before the end of 2015 in onshore or offshore markets.
China Construction Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China also announced similar funding plans for up to Rmb60bn
each, while Bank of China has yet to reveal its plans, but is
expected to raise in the tens of billions as well.
SMALL DEALS, BIG ISSUES
Chinese banks are generally well-capitalized, as they rely
on a solid deposit base. According to the China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC), the average capital ratio of the
banks at the end of March was 12.28%, and core Tier 1 stood at
9.85%.
Meanwhile, the CBRC's new rules require that banks
considered systemically important maintain a minimum core Tier 1
ratio of 6.5% and a total capital ratio of 9.5%.
Analysts have said that not only will Chinese banks have to
issue additional bonds over time to maintain their core capital
levels in line with the new CBRC requirements, but they will
also have to raise funds to replace old capital-eligible
securities. So the Rmb210bn may be just the beginning.
One analyst said that the smaller banks are the most
vulnerable to potential capital shortfalls, so it makes sense
from the government's perspective to test appetites for Basel
III compliant debt with issues from regional lenders.
The first out of the box is expected to be Tianjin Binhai
Rural Commercial Bank, which may hit the market before the end
of next month with a Rmb1.5bn Tier 2 financing. The China
Banking Regulatory Commission has already approved the deal.
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank, meanwhile, is working on a
Rmb5bn issue. And Bank of Jinzhou and Jiangnan Rural Commercial
Bank are also preparing Tier 2 bonds that will meet all Basel
III requirements.
Tianjin Binhai's bond is now pending final approval from the
People's Bank of China. In keeping with the international
standard, the notes will carry a 10-year maturity, and be
callable after five years.
In order to comply with the new banking requirements in
China, the bonds will be written down to zero if the issuer is
no longer deemed viable. Discussions, however, remain ongoing as
to the definition of that non-viability point, mirroring
concerns in other markets.
"The People's Bank of China wants more disclosure on what
the trigger is. For example, what is 'no longer viable'? Does
that mean bankruptcy? If that means bankruptcy, how should we
decide when a bank has gone bankrupt?" a source familiar with
the situation said.
The official guidelines issued by the CBRC in December leave
some room for ambiguity.
The rules require Tier 2 capital instruments to include
explicit loss-absorption clauses in the event of a non-viability
trigger, either via a write-off or conversion to equity. The
trigger event occurs when the CBRC judges a bank to be no longer
viable without the writedown or conversion, or if relevant
departments judge the bank to be likely to fail without external
financing support.
The mention of relevant departments is assumed to refer to
other regulatory bodies, although it is not clear which of
China's other regulators would have the power to trigger the
writedown.
SIMPLER STRUCTURE
To avoid some of the problems, both Tianjin Binhai's and
Chongqing Rural's bonds will only carry a write-down clause, and
not a conversion to equity.
Tianjin Binhai is unlisted anyway, hence equity conversion
is not an option. Chongqing Rural is listed in Hong Kong, but
wants to keep the structure simple as it is the lender's first
such issue, according to sources.
"As far as I know, most new Basel III-compliant sub bonds to
be issued this year will attach the write-off clause," said a
source. "The other clause, conversion to equity, is much more
complicated and difficult to carry out at this stage when
everyone is just starting to understand the new products."
The name of the new instrument may also raise a problem for
the biggest target investors - insurance companies.
"The current suggested name is 'Tier 2 capital bonds'
instead of the traditional 'subordinated bonds'. However, under
the current rules of China Insurance Regulatory Commission,
there is no such asset as 'Tier 2 capital bonds'. This may raise
controversy on whether or not insurers are allowed to invest in
such products."
DCM bankers, however, are not worried that the dispute will
result in a substantial delay to the launch of the new
instruments. "After all, banks will need to issue products. The
regulators will reach a consensus in the end."
And these four deals coming up will provide them with the
testing grounds they need.
(Reporting By Carrie Hong; editing by Steve Garton, Christopher
Langner, Julian Baker)