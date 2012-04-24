BEIJING, April 24 Chinese banks are now required to treat corporate bonds that they underwrite as credit lines and include them in their loan books, the China Business News reported on Tuesday.

The change is the latest move by the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) to control off-balance risks in the banking system, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed bank sources.

"Just as the CBRC had previously asked banks to include off-balance sheet trust businesses in loan books, it is now moving to bond underwriting in increasingly strict regulation," a banker was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

The Shanghai-based newspaper said the CBRC issued a notice to all commercial banks requiring them to dispose of the bonds they underwrote within six months and banning them from moving the bonds directly to their own trading desks.

An underwriter's trading desk can only buy up to 20 percent of the bonds being underwritten, according to the paper.

The CBRC was not immediately available for comment.

Fees earned from the underwriting of bonds, which are mostly traded in the interbank market, are an important source of income for many Chinese banks.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , China's largest bank by market value and the largest corporate debt underwriter in the interbank market, underwrote more than 110 debt instruments totaling 290 billion yuan ($46 billion) in 2011.

There have been no defaults in China's interbank market for bonds, many of which are issued by Chinese local governments, although analysts say banks are quietly restructuring some bonds to avoid any credit events.

In theory, if underwriting banks fail to sell all bonds in the primary market, they can hold them to maturity or trade them in the secondary market.

But the CBRC's new rules set up a firewall between banks' bond underwriting and trading desks, the newspaper reported.

Chinese banks in the past two years sought to beat Beijing's lending restrictions by moving loans including issuance of corporate paper and bills and trust loans off their balance sheets. ($1 = 6.3088 yuan) (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)