BEIJING Nov 8 China's top securities regulator said on Friday it would allow commercial banks to issue corporate bonds on the stock-exchange market to replenish their capital base.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) have jointly issued guidelines regarding the bond issuance, the CSRC's spokesman told reporters at a regular briefing.

The issuers of such bonds will mainly include commercial banks listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, the CSRC said. (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Jonathan Standing)