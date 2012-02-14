SHANGHAI Feb 14 China's bank regulator may relax new capital adequacy requirements due to take effect this year in order to reduce pressure on bank balance sheets, the China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source.

Under the proposed revision, excess loan-loss provisions held by commercial banks would count towards tier-two capital, the paper said.

If enacted, the revision would raise the capital adequacy ratio of China's 16 listed commercial banks by an average of 0.3 percentage points, based on the bank balance sheet data covering the first half of 2011, the paper estimated.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission has committed to implement capital adequacy rules that are even tougher than the Basel III requirements published by global regulators.

In August 2011, the agency released draft regulations that would require all banks to maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio of 10.5 percent, with systemically important banks subject to an 11.5 percent ratio. The core tier-one ratio was set at 5.0 percent, higher than Basel's 4.5 percent tier-one ratio.

The proposed revision to "Commercial Bank Capital Management Regulations" would also lower the threshold beyond which loan-loss provisions qualify as "excess" provisions. All provisions beyond 100 percent of non-performing would qualify as excess provisions, down from 150 percent.

The new capital requirements would take effect this July, the paper reported, echoing previous reports. The draft regulations published previously said that large banks would have until the end of 2013 to meet the new requirements, while smaller banks would have until the end of 2016.

The new capital requirements were originally scheduled to take effect in January this year, but were delayed in order to avoid exacerbating already-tight credit conditions. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)