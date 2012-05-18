BEIJING May 18 China's banks saw bad loans fall and capital strength stay steady in the first three months of 2012, according to new data from the country's banking regulator.

The average non-performing loan ratio in China's banking system dropped to 0.9 percent as at the end of March, down from 1.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a statement posted on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn late on Thursday.

The weighted average capital adequacy ratio of Chinese banks meanwhile was unchanged at 12.7 percent in Q1 versus Q4. Core capital adequacy inched up to 10.3 percent from 10.2 percent over the same period.

The CBRC requires major lenders to maintain a minimum CAR of 11.5 percent. Other banks need a minimum CAR of 10.5 percent.

In general, a higher capital adequacy ratio is seen as good for the financial system as lenders have more cash to cover the cost of unforeseen risks, benefitting depositors. The downside for investors is that a high ratio could crimp profitability.

