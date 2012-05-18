BEIJING May 18 China's banks saw bad loans fall
and capital strength stay steady in the first three months of
2012, according to new data from the country's banking
regulator.
The average non-performing loan ratio in China's banking
system dropped to 0.9 percent as at the end of March, down from
1.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011, the China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a statement posted on its
website, www.cbrc.gov.cn late on Thursday.
The weighted average capital adequacy ratio of Chinese banks
meanwhile was unchanged at 12.7 percent in Q1 versus Q4. Core
capital adequacy inched up to 10.3 percent from 10.2 percent
over the same period.
The CBRC requires major lenders to maintain a minimum CAR of
11.5 percent. Other banks need a minimum CAR of 10.5 percent.
In general, a higher capital adequacy ratio is seen as good
for the financial system as lenders have more cash to cover the
cost of unforeseen risks, benefitting depositors. The downside
for investors is that a high ratio could crimp profitability.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick
Edwards)