BEIJING, June 9 Three of China's biggest state-owned banks plan to issue large-denomination certificates of deposit (CD) in mid-June, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, in a step towards the liberalisation interest rates.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is encouraging the use of CDs as a way to free the flow of capital within China's financial system and allow markets to determine interest rates.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), Bank of China Ltd (BoC) and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) plan to issue the CDs, according to several sources, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

"The banks are competing to be the first to issue," said a source at a regulatory agency.

The issues will target non-financial institutions and individuals, whereas currently banks can issue large-denomination CDs on the interbank market.

Officials at the three banks declined to immediately comment.

Deposit rates will vary from province to province, the sources said.

The three banks were still assessing the potential demand for the CDs, sources said.

The interest rate for the certificate deposits will be within 1.5 times the benchmark deposit rate, they added.

According to one source, AgBank and ICBC will offer CDs of six months and one year, and will price them at 1.4 times the benchmark deposit rate, based on feedback from branches.

The central bank issued guidelines on June 2 for banks to issue large-denomination CDs. The minimum purchase for an institutional investor was set at 10 million yuan, and at 300,000 yuan for individual investors. ($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clark Li and Li Zheng in BEIJING and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Simon Cameron-Moore)