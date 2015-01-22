BEIJING Jan 22 China Development Bank, the
central government policy lender responsible for large
infrastructure investment at home and overseas, plans to make
new loans of at least 590 billion yuan ($95.03 billion) in
2015.
The government lender will provide at least 400 billion yuan
in loans to support renovation of dilapidated urban housing, the
official Xinhua news agency reported, citing the bank's lending
plan.
An additional 100 billion yuan will be made available to
support railway projects, while 90 billion yuan will be
allocated to key water infrastructure projects.
Xinhua gave no other details.
In 2014, the bank gave loans of 408.6 billion yuan to
support urban renovation, with new lending for railway and water
projects reaching 119.5 billion and 81.4 billion respectively.
China Development Bank, set up in 1994, operates under the
jurisdiction of China's State Council, or cabinet. In recent
years, it has allocated more capital to finance the country's
big infrastructure and telecommunications firms bidding for
contracts in Asia, Africa and Latin America.
($1=6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)