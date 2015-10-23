BEIJING Oct 23 China's top anti-corruption body
is expanding probes into state-owned institutions by including
the central bank, state-owned banks and securities regulators,
it said on Friday.
The latest round of inspections, which have targeted
state-owned enterprises, come as part of a sprawling anti-graft
campaign by President Xi Jinping in sectors ranging from energy
to financial institutions.
Anti-graft inspectors will look into the country's two stock
exchanges, as well as China Banking Regulatory Commission, China
Insurance Regulatory Commission, China Securities Regulatory
Commission and China Investment Corp. sovereign fund, according
to a statement posted on the anti-corruption body's website.
Financial institutions targeted include CITIC Group as well
as state-owned Bank of China Ltd. and
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China .
Two of the country's top insurers, China Life and the
People's Insurance Company of China will also be inspected, the
graft regulator said.
China's financial regulators have been under heavy pressure
since stock markets began to tumble in mid-June after a long
bull run, though the statement made no mention of that.
Dozens of senior officials have been investigated or jailed
since Xi took over the party's leadership in late 2012 and the
presidency in 2013.
China said in September it is investigating several top
executives at Citic Securities, the country's largest broker.
