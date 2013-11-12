HONG KONG, Nov 12 (IFR) - Some of China's biggest banks are struggling to complete their borrowing plans as expectations of monetary tightening weigh on bond markets.

This week alone the Agricultural Development Bank of China had to scale back the size of an offering, China Development Bank cancelled a four-part issue in favor of two smaller offerings, and the Export-Import Bank of China had to pay up to sell its two-tranche deal.

At issue appears to be a shift in the People's Bank of China's monetary stance. The Chinese central bank scaled back its weekly short-term monetary operations a couple weeks ago. More recently, economic data pointing to a downturn in credit growth shows the central bank has taken a firmer stance on monetary policy, RBS said in a research note on Monday.

That's beginning to worry some investors.

"People are expecting yields to go up more in the future and they prefer to stay at the sidelines," said a bond trader.

October credit data out of China pointed to downticks in monthly new renminbi lending, new foreign exchange lending, and total social financing in October, RBS said.

"Following news a few weeks ago about the PBOC not aggressively injecting liquidity on the interbank market in the face of higher interbank rates, today's October credit numbers point quite clearly to a firmer stance," RBS said in its note.

"We expect this firmer stance to be maintained in the coming quarters," the firm added.

The bond trader agreed the market is sensitive to negative economic data. Another problem this week, he added, was CNY130bn in scheduled China bond issuance.

"It's extremely difficult for the market to digest all these massive issues at the moment," the trader added.

Chinese banks found out the hard way.

The Agricultural Development Bank of China's dual-tranche CNY18bn (USD2.95bn) offering today included a re-opening of a 3-year note issue, which only generated CNY7.17bn in orders, shy of the CNY8bn ADBC expected to raise. The notes were priced to yield 5.25%, at the high end of pricing indications at the auction. The remaining tenor on the notes is around 1.01 years.

ADBC's second tranche of CNY10bn in 3-year notes fared better, with orders covering the issue 1.91 times. Still, the notes were priced to yield 5.36%, a high figure compared with policy bank notes of similar tenors.

ADBC was not the only victim. This morning, China Development Bank cancelled a four-tranche offering of 3-, 5-, 7- and 10-year notes in the face of surging yields on long-term issues. Instead, the policy lender sold CNY5bn 6-month and CNY5bn 1-year notes. Both were priced at the high ends of indications, with the 6-month issue yielding 4.90% and and the 1-year notes yielding and 4.9891%.

The yield on CDB's 1-year notes was also a record high for policy bank notes of similar tenors. The two tranches were covered by 1.17x and 1.09x, respectively.

Yesterday, Export-Import Bank of China managed to price a dual-tranche bond, but it also had to pay up. The policy lender's 3-year note priced to yield 5.37% and the 5-year note priced to yield 5.5126%, new highs for yields on notes of similar tenor that is has issued.

ADBC's offerings will run from November 13 to November 14 and November 13 to November 18, respectively. (Reporting by Carrie Hong; editing by Steve Garton, Abby Schultz)