UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI, April 12 China has granted approval to foreign banks based in the country to raise a combined $20 billion in foreign medium- and long-term debt in 2016, the country's top economic planner said on Tuesday.
Beijing sets annual quotas for China-based foreign banks to raise debt of one-year and longer outside China. The quotas are in effect from April 1 to March 31 next year.
In 2015, the National Development and Reform Commission, announced it assigned the quotas without giving details. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February