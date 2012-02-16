BEIJING Feb 16 China's banks must give regulators a fresh assessment of local government loan exposures by the end of March and they will be allowed to extend maturities once for a maximum of five years on any bad debts, an official newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Economic Information Daily said the five-year time limit would be strictly enforced and that banks would have to call in loan collateral if debts could not be repaid.

"If banks are found rolling over such loans repeatedly, they will get severe punishment," the paper reported, citing a loan officer at a state bank.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has ordered banks to improve the credit worthiness of loans made to local governments as part of a clean-up of $1.7 trillion debt in the sector, which analysts fear could pose risks to the broad financial system.

CBRC has been soliciting opinions about how to implement new rules and roll over some loans, a step that is usually taken to finalise details of policy.

China's mountain of local debt piled up after the 2008/09 global financial crisis when Beijing ordered local governments to spend massively on infrastructure projects to buoy economic growth, which they did by borrowing heavily.

The government vowed as early as June 2011 to clean up its local debt either by shifting 2-3 trillion yuan of debt off local governments, forcing state banks to take some bad debt losses and selling select projects to private investors, sources told Reuters earlier. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)