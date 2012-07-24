BEIJING, July 24 China should let banks make new loans to some local government investment projects to ensure their completion and prevent a build up of bad debt in the financial system, the official China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.

The policy proposal submitted to Beijing recommends easier credit should be given to all provincial-level government financing vehicles and projects backed by the top 100 counties, the paper said, citing an authoritative source for the document.

The proposal said banks must make it a priority to extend loans to key infrastructure projects, such as railway, highway and airport construction, and support government efforts to develop energy-efficient industries.

The policy recommendation comes as concerns rise that Chinese local governments may struggle to service loans, jeopardizing the completion of key projects and risk weighing on the broader economy this year.

"Banks should loosen credit controls on some key local government projects under construction to avoid a sudden collapse of the capital chain which will cause bad loans to rise and affect policies to stabilise growth," the paper quoted an unidentified banker as saying.

Chinese local governments had piled up a debt mountain of 10.7 trillion yuan by the end of 2010 after a spending spree ordered by Beijing as part of a 4 trillion yuan ($635 billion) stimulus package to buoy growth in the face of the 2008/09 global financial crisis.

Analysts estimate that 2-3 trillion yuan of that debt has turned bad and is at risk of not being repaid.

Meanwhile the repayment cycle is nearing its maturity peak, with 17 percent of the total due to be repaid at the end of this year and another 16 percent to mature by the end of 2015, according to the national audit office.

Banking watchdog, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), had previously ordered banks to cut off new loans to local government financing vehicles' projects, except for affordable housing construction.

It then allowed banks to extend new loans to local highway projects, land reserve centers as well as other local projects, provided they were at least 60 percent complete.

The CBRC also issued detailed guidelines to allow some loans to be rolled over, dividing the debt into five categories and establishing a timetable to pay it back.

The new proposal reported by the China Securities Journal suggested that the central government should lend more policy support to grant private sector capital wider access to the financial industry.

Beijing has pledged to give private capital the same entry standards to the financial sector as state-backed entities to ensure it plays a bigger role in boosting economic growth.

