UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, March 30 Shares of two mid-sized Chinese lenders were set to open flat on their Hong Kong debut on Wednesday after they raised a combined $2.6 billion last week through initial public offerings (IPOs) in the face of tepid investor demand.
China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd was indicated to open at HK$3.96 compared with the HK$3.96 IPO price, while Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd was indicated to start at HK$7.39 versus offer price of HK$7.39. The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open 0.9 percent up.
Zheshang Bank's IPO raised about $1.7 billion and Bank of Tianjin's IPO another $950 million, with both deals pricing near the bottom of expectations. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources