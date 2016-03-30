* China Zheshang Bank, Bank of Tianjin make muted debut

* Weak retail demand for both IPOs

* Rising NPLs raise concerns of banking profit growth (Adds analyst comments, cornerstone commitments)

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, March 30 Shares of two mid-sized Chinese lenders made a lacklustre debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday in the face of tepid investor demand, after they raised a combined $2.6 billion last week in the world's largest initial public offerings (IPOs) so far in 2016.

The reception in an otherwise buoyant market underscores concerns about earnings growth at Chinese financial firms as non-performing loans (NPLs) soar to the highest in a decade while the economy expands at its slowest rate in a quarter of a century.

"Investors are so concerned NPLs will get worse because of the economic slowdown," said Jasper Chan, corporate finance officer at Hong Kong brokerage Phillip Securities.

Reflecting those concerns, China's fifth-largest lender said on Tuesday that maintaining even 1 percent profit growth in 2016 would be a stretch because of a slump in corporate banking as bad debts mount.

China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd closed unchanged on Wednesday from its HK$3.96 IPO price, while Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd also ended unchanged at HK$7.39. The benchmark Hang Seng index jumped 2.2 percent to close at a three-month high.

Zheshang Bank's IPO raised about $1.7 billion and that of Bank of Tianjin raised another $950 million, with both priced near the bottom of estimates.

The lenders, like any financial services institution facing increased bad debt, raised funds to bolster their balance sheets and to continue expanding corporate and retail lending businesses.

China's NPLs reached a 10-year high of 1.27 trillion yuan at the end of 2015, while special mention loans, or debts that could potentially turn sour, reached 2.89 trillion yuan.

TEPID DEMAND

Demand from retail investors - key for successful Hong Kong IPOs - accounted for just 2.8 percent of shares on offer, Zheshang Bank said in a filing on Tuesday. Bank of Tianjin said mom and pop investors subscribed to a meagre 0.6 percent.

The institutional tranches for both were only slightly over-subscribed, the banks said.

Both deals relied heavily on so-called cornerstone investors that must hold shares for at least six months and that help guarantee initial demand before the IPOs are launched.

Bank of Tianjin and Zheshang Bank each had almost 60 percent of their offers taken by those institutional investors, which typically have longer-term horizons for returns than retail investors, Phillip Securities' Chan said.

The two deals came after three other mid-sized lenders raised a combined $2.3 billion late last year. Though all three deals priced near or at the bottom of expectations, shares have risen since their December debuts by 30 percent at Bank of Jinzhou Co Ltd, 3.8 percent at Bank of Qingdao Co Ltd and 18 percent at Bank of Zhengzhou Co Ltd.

Wednesday debutant Zheshang Bank is among 12 so-called nationwide joint stock commercial banks, whose assets accounted for 18 percent of China's banking industry.

There are 133 so-called city commercial banks similar to Bank of Tianjin, which are growing faster than their larger peers but have assets worth only 10.5 percent of the industry.

By contrast, the country's top five banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) and Bank of Communications Co Ltd , made up about 41 percent of industry assets, according to China's banking regulator. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)