SHANGHAI, Sept 22 Deposits at China's "Big Four" state banks dropped by about 420 billion yuan ($65.8 billion) during the first half of September, as investors chased higher returns amid stubborn inflation, the official China Securities Journal reported on Thursday.

Analysts said that with the stock market remaining sluggish and the property market being pinched by credit tightening measures, money could have shifted to wealth management products, the art collection market or even illegal lending markets, according to the newspaper.

Deposit outflows have affected the pace of lending, as new loans at the Big Four lenders - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , China Construction Bank , Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China -- totalled only 87 billion yuan during the first half of September, the newspaper said.

China's grey market for high-yielding loans has been competing with lenders for cash, with an estimated 3 trillion yuan worth of bank deposits having shifted into the grey sector, the newspaper said. ($1 = 6.382 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Ken Wills)