BEIJING Dec 3 China's Huaxia Bank Co Ltd blamed a weekend panic on a rogue employee who it said sold a high-risk investment vehicle without authorisation, a case highlighting the risks tied to the country's boom in loosely regulated wealth management products.

Investors who had bought products issued by the Zhongding Wealth Investment Center rushed to Huaxia's Shanghai branch on Monday, after weekend reports online that the products had stopped making its payments. Reuters could not confirm the payment status of the products.

The products were sold without the bank's authorisation by an employee at a branch in Jiading, a light manufacturing region on Shanghai's outskirts, Huaxia said in a statement late on Sunday. Police are investigating.

Shanghai-listed shares in Huaxia fell by over 4 percent on Monday, compared with a 1 percent fall in the broader market.

The bank did not say how much money might be involved. It said only that it was "aware" of reports that the investments could not be repaid when the product matured, but Huaxia did not confirm those reports.

In the last few years, sales in China of so-called wealth management products - some with terms as short as a few weeks - have soared, as banks compete for deposits with higher interest rate products than those offered on savings accounts.

Sales of the products grew to 12.14 trillion yuan ($1.95 trillion) in the first half of 2012, according to a July report by consultancy CN Benefit. Huaxia Bank was one of the five most active issuers cited in the report.

Concerns have grown that a large portion of the products do not explain where the money is actually going. Regulators worry about the panic that could ensue if the products begin to fail to repay investors.

Analysts say regulators might force banks to make good on defaults, even on third-party products, to avoid the possibility of disgruntled investors taking to the streets. Banks might choose to do so to avoid reputational risk.

"Everybody will try to clear themselves of any responsibility now, but eventually the banks may have to take the hit," said Stanley Li, head of China bank research at Mirae Asset Management."

The company that had guaranteed the troubled products, Zhongfa Investment Guarantee, moved quickly to distance itself from them on Monday. Zhongfa Investment Guarantee, which sold insurance against any potential default, told Reuters it would not repay investors if there was criminal activity involved.

"No company will pick up the tab for fraud," said a spokeswoman who gave her name only as Zhang.

"The product was presented to us with all the proper documentation, but we now know that it was all fake."

PAWNSHOPS AND AUDIS

Many of China's wealth instruments are simply a means to arbitrage between China's low official interest rates and the very high rates in the so-called shadow banking sector, which Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates at one-quarter of the size of the official loan market. It estimated shadow banking at about 14.5 trillion yuan in the first quarter of 2012.

The Huaxia branch employee sold four Zhongding-issued instruments, available since 2011, Huaxia said in a separate statement on Monday. Money raised through the products was invested in a pawn shop and an Audi sales agent in the poor but populous inland province of Henan, the bank said.

According to its prospectus, Zhongding planned to raise up to 200 million yuan ($32.12 million) through the four instruments, and was offering interest rates of 11 to 13 percent.

More typical wealth management products at other banks are currently offered at 3-5 percent, with high-yield products at 8-10 percent.

Huaxia was named as the supervisory bank on at least one Zhongding product description found on an investment advisory website. An executive at Huaxia's Beijing headquarters told Reuters he was unaware the bank's name was being used in that capacity.

Huaxia did not say what position was held by the employee, who it desribed as a former employee. It did not say whether they had been dismissed or had left voluntarily.

Huaxia said the third-party wealth management products it distributes are up to date in their payments.

"I don't think the case would affect the growth of the wealth management industry, though it will force all banks to strengthen supervision over their staff," said Nie Wen, an analyst at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai. ($1 = 6.2267 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Zhao Hongmei, Lucy Hornby and Aileen Wang in Beijing and Kelvin Soh in Hong Kong; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)