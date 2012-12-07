(Recasts, adds details throughout)

BEIJING Dec 7 Chinese banking regulators are concerned the failure of an investment product sold by a Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd employee could shatter depositor confidence in hundreds of similar products that have proliferated in recent years, three sources told Reuters.

The failure of the wealth management product, created and marketed by Beijing-based Zhongding Wealth Investment Center, could mark the first case in which depositors have lost money on the highly popular investment instruments.

"The Hua Xia and Zhongding case has made regulators furious. It has raised the risk of a crisis of confidence in the wealth management products issued by Chinese banks, and has exposed partial failures in the banks' internal risk controls," one of the sources told Reuters after a meeting of the China Banking and Regulatory Commission late on Thursday.

In the last few years, sales of so-called wealth management products have soared in China, as banks compete for deposits in higher interest rate products than those offered on savings accounts. Sales of these products grew to 12.14 trillion yuan ($1.95 trillion) in the first half of 2012, according to a July report by consultancy CN Benefit.

Wealth management products are typically short-term funds sold by retail banks, which then pass the money on to a third party or lend them out directly without them appearing on balance sheets. Their rising popularity has raised concern that funds raised through such products have flowed into real estate, which Beijing is trying to cool, or other speculative ventures.

Hua Xia Bank was one of the five most active issuers cited in the report.

POOLED INVESTMENTS

According to documents provided by one of the sources, about 500 depositors were exposed to the failed Zhongding product. Investors revealed they had pooled friends' and relatives' money to purchase the products, which had a minimum investment of 500,000 yuan ($80,300) - a threshold set deliberately high to prevent smaller and less savvy investors from buying them.

Overall, Barclays analyst May Yan estimates that the four products sold by Zhongding raised a total about 160 million yuan.

The Hua Xia case came to light late last month, when investors rushed to Hua Xia's Jiading branch in a suburb of Shanghai after one of products issued by the Zhongding failed to pay as scheduled.

On Monday, the bank which is partly owned by Deutsche Bank AG, said an employee in the Jiading branch had sold the products without authorisation. Her husband disputes that claim. The employee is in police custody.

The case is a test for regulators grappling with depositors' widespread perception that banks stand by any wealth management or trust product they market. The products clearly said that neither principal nor interest was guaranteed.

At their Thursday meeting, China's banking regulators decided to hold off on any ruling regarding the Hua Xia case, until the conclusion of a police investigation, according to the sources who declined to be named because of the sensitive nature of the case.

In the meantime, representatives of every Chinese bank will be summoned in for "guidance" on risk management, they said.

The CBRC did not respond to a request for comment.

HUNDRED PRODUCTS A DAY

One hundred wealth management products a day were issued in China during the third quarter, Fitch Ratings agency said this week. Only a few trust products sold to wealthy individuals come with a guarantee against default.

Investors poured money into the Zhongding wealth management products, encouraged by the 11 percent returns that the prospectus said could be expected. But they disregarded a clause that noted neither principal nor interest were guaranteed by it although the high-yield investment products came with default insurance from Zhongfa Investment Guarantee Co.

The credit guarantee company now says it is not required to honour the guarantee because documents provided by Zhongding carried a faked legal stamp or chop, said Zhang Jielan, who was in charge of the deal at Zhongfa Credit Guarantee.

"All their documents were properly stamped by the relevant authorities," she said. "We have no way of verifying if the documents and stamps are real. We're not the police."

Zhongding was run by Wei Chenyang, who has since been taken into custody. The wealth management products were tied to an investment company run by Wei's sister that operated an auto dealership and a movie production company.

Authorities are investigating where the money went and why the investment products collapsed.

($1 = 6.2282 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Hongmei Zhao and Lucy Hornby in Beijing and Kelvin Soh in Hong Kong; Editing by Ken Wills)