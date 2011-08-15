BEIJING Aug 15 The weighted-average capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of Chinese banks stood at 12.2 percent at the end of June, the country's banking regulator said on Monday, up from 11.8 percent at the end of March.

The core capital adequacy ratio of Chinese banks was at 9.92 percent at the end of June, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in new rules published on its website: www.cbrc.gov.cn.

Under the new rules, which are open to public review, the regulator maintained its requirement that major lenders must keep a minimum CAR of 11.5 percent while other banks should keep a minimum CAR of 10.5 percent. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)