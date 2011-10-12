BEIJING Oct 12 China's banking regulator on Wednesday announced a set of draft rules requiring banks to have adequate liquidity to fend off potential risks.

The rules, which were announced to seek public feedback, will be part of efforts to implement the Basel III guidelines on banking capital levels.

In a statement posted on its website (www.cbrc.gov.cn), the China Banking Regulatory Commission said that banks must meet the current 75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio requirement.

The rules also required banks' current ratio no lower than 25 percent.

It also said that lenders must keep their liquidity coverage ratios (LCR) at a level of no lower than 100 percent.

Liquidity coverage ratio measures the proportion of bank's high liquid assets in the total net cash outflows for the following 30 days.

The regulator also required banks to set the net stable funding ratio (NSFR), or the ratio between usable stable funding sources and needed stable funding sources, no lower than 100 percent.

It said that banks must meet the LCR requirement by the end of 2013 and the NSFR requirement by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Toby Chopra)