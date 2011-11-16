BEIJING Nov 16 The average capital
adequacy ratio (CAR) of Chinese banks stood at 12.3 percent at
the end of September, the country's banking regulator said on
Wednesday, up from 12.2 percent at end-June.
The core capital adequacy ratio of Chinese banks edged up to
10.1 percent at the end of September from 9.9 percent three
months ago, data released by the China Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC) on its website: www.cbrc.gov.cn showed.
The banking regulator requires that major lenders must
maintain a minimum CAR of 11.5 percent while other banks should
keep a minimum CAR of 10.5 percent.
The average non-performing loan ratio of Chinese banks was at
0.9 percent, the data showed. The NPL ratio of big commercial
banks stood at 1.1 percent at the end of September while that of
joint-stock banks was at 0.6 percent.
The NPL ratio of city commercial banks was at 0.8 percent
and that of rural commercial banks and foreign banks was at 1.6
percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
The net interest margin of Chinese banks was 2.7 percent at
the end of September, unchanged from three months ago, the
regulator said. Banks' non-interest income accounted for 20.1
percent the total.
Total bank assets in China hit 105.72 trillion yuan ($16.7
trillion) at the end of September, up 16.6 percent from a year
earlier.
($1 = 6.347 Chinese Yuan)
