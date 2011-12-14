BEIJING Dec 14 China's banking watchdog has decided to infinitely postpone new bank capital adequacy rules amid increasing concerns about a slowing economy, the Economic Information Daily reported on Wednesday.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) had said earlier that China would implement strict banking capital and liquidity rules, which were even stricter than Basel III recommendations, and would be introduced on a gradual scale beginning on January 1, 2012.

But the newspaper, published by the official Xinhua news agency, cited an unidentified source from the CBRC who said Beijing has decided to put that plan on hold.

"As economic growth is slowing down, banks need a sufficient capital base so they can support the real economy sector," the source was quoted as saying.

Liu Mingkang, the former chairman of CBRC who stepped down a few weeks ago, was an avid supporter of cautious banking regulation and closely followed the letter of the Basel reforms.

According to the published rules, big Chinese banks, or those considered to be critical to the financial system, are subject to a minimum capital adequacy ratio of 11.5 percent while others must keep a minimum capital requirement of 10.5 percent, in addition to a counter-cyclical additional requirement of up to 2.5 percent.

Many bank executives and analysts had said the rules were too harsh.

According to CBRC's original plan, big banks would have to meet the rules by the end of 2013, and small banks have to meet the rules by the end of 2016.

But the Economic Information Daily said there were no schedules and deadlines now to implement the new rules. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)