HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Basis Point) - Hong Kong's syndicated loan market can expect more new Chinese players, as China Everbright Bank is in the process of getting a branch licence and PingAn Bank is considering the same move.

China Everbright, with total assets of Rmb2.1tr (US$336bn) as at 30 June 2012, announced in August its intention to change its Hong Kong representative office into a branch. Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 deposit rating to the Beijing-headquartered bank, taking into consideration a high level of systemic support from the Chinese government and the bank's status as government owned and controlled.

PingAn Bank, meanwhile, is a new bank formed from a merger with the former Shenzhen Development Bank. A national joint stock bank headquartered in Shenzhen, PingAn had total assets of Rmb1.49tr as at the end of June.

Sources said the two newcomers are already talking to syndicated loan bankers for future business opportunities.

These two banks' potential entrance to the Hong Kong syndicated loan market follows Hong Kong regulatory approval to China Minsheng Banking Corp in January to set up a branch, and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's official opening of a Hong Kong branch on 8 June 2011 -- the Shanghai-based bank's first offshore branch.

China Minsheng reported Rmb2.59tr of assets as at the end of June, up 16.37% from the end of 2011. SPD, meanwhile, reported Rmb2.68tr of assets at end-2011 and is ranked seventh in China in terms of total assets.

Since they opened, the Hong Kong branches of both China Minsheng and SPD have been active in the local syndicated loan market.

Since its inception in mid-2011, SPD HK has led or participated in primary loans for top-tier names Citic Pacific, Franshion Property (China), Henderson Land Finance (2011), Hongkong Winternity International Trade and Lai Sun Development.

SPD HK was a mandated lead arranger in all of these loans, except for Henderson Land's which the bank joined as a lead arranger.

And on the Franshion Property deal, SPD HK acted as a sole coordinator, documentation, facility and signing agent.

"SPD HK is prepared to take a meaningful ticket in syndicated transactions where credit and returns commensurate, and also welcomes the opportunity to partake significant amounts on club transactions with our partner banks," said Oscar Tang, the Hong Kong branch's first vice president, and team head for Hong Kong corporate and conglomerates, corporate banking department.

SPD HK is also looking at the secondary loan market, Tang said. He said the bank is equipped with structured product and trade product specialists, and is exploring structured financing, including for aircraft and vessels, as well as supply chain, receivables and structured trade finance.

These Chinese newcomers to the Hong Kong syndicated loan market are focused mainly on the "high quality" names, including blue-chip firms, red chips, state-owned enterprises and large conglomerates. Leading privately-owned enterprises and mid-cap borrowers may also get their attention.

China Minsheng HK, for example, has committed to a deal for Hong Kong-listed China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings, which is currently rated Ba3/BB- (Moody's/S&P). The bank also joined cigarette packaging and printing company Brilliant Circle Holdings International's deal midway through this year.

Within less than a year since the branch opened, China Minsheng HK participated in five syndicated loans and several club deals. Three syndicated deals were for Citic Pacific, Noble Group and Shandong Hongqiao New Material.

"We are focusing on a niche market for private enterprises, in line with our headquarters' directions," said Gloria Yung, China Minsheng HK's head of strategic planning and management.

China Minsheng HK has already joined the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association as a full member, showing the Hong Kong branch's commitment to the syndicated loan market. Yung said the branch hopes to take lead roles in future transactions.

In fact, China Minsheng HK has taken lead roles in most of the deals it has participated in. However, its business focus is not limited to syndicated loans. Yung said this is just one of the products the branch offers to meet client needs.

"We are extremely interested in overseas acquisitions by Chinese private enterprises, and to support these purposes we will offer different financial solutions besides syndicated loans," she said. (Reporting By Jacqueline Poh; Editing by Gavin Stafford)