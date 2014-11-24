(Recasts with analysts comment)
By Engen Tham
SHANGHAI Nov 24 Smaller Chinese banks that have
raised deposit rates higher than their large rivals may be
rewarded with a short-term inflow of money, but are unlikely to
break the trend of investors parking cash in big banks and
high-yielding "shadow bank" products.
At least eight small- and mid-sized lenders raised their
one-year deposit rates to the 3.3 percent maximum on Saturday
after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates for the
first time in over two years to help support the economy.
Mid-sized banks are suffering more than big lenders from
soured loans and a profit slowdown, and are keen to maintain
their deposits.
"Smaller banks have more difficulty getting deposits," said
Edmond Law, a banking analyst at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd.
"The key is, the large banks have enough deposits, so they have
no urgency to do so."
Some of the country's top banks, such as Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd , have only
lifted their key deposit rate to 3 percent, giving smaller peers
an opening.
But analysts said that will only bring short-term relief,
until the larger rivals eventually follow suit.
The eight lenders that have lifted their deposit rates to
the maximum level are Bank of Jiangsu,Bank of Nanjing
, Bank of Suzhou, Bank of Ningbo, Zijin
Agricultural Bank, Ping An Bank, Evergrowing Bank
and the Chaozhou Commercial Bank.
Smaller and mid-sized lenders could potentially bring more
competition to China's banking sector, which is dominated by a
state-owned "big four". But they are finding it hard to compete
with the burgeoning shadow finance industry.
INCREASED COMPETITION
Bank deposits overall have been falling due to competition
from online money-market funds that offer higher investment
returns.
The banks' rise in deposit rates will do little to change
this trend as yield differentials remain significant, analysts
said. For example, Yu'e Bao, an internet investment product
offered by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, offers an
annualised return of 4.07 percent.
"Yu'e Bao's interest is much higher than at banks, so even
with the rate increase, movement from Yu'e Bao to banks is not
really possible," said Jiahe Chen, chief strategist at Cinda
Securities.
China's wealth management sector has exploded in recent
years, hitting around 12.8 trillion yuan ($2.06 trillion) -
around 11 percent of bank deposits - by the end of May, state
media reported.
Another factor working against greater competition for
deposits, some analysts say, has been the lack of a deposit
guarantee scheme.
China has said it will roll out an insurance system that
will cover deposits of up to 500,000 yuan ($81,492), as a move
towards a market-oriented interest rate regime could put
depositors at risk.
For many depositors, however, such considerations are
secondary, as they have long believed the state would ultimately
bail-out struggling lenders.
"I'm considering changing from a state-owned bank to a
smaller one just for the interest," said a 32-year-old IT
worker, who gave only his surname, Wang. "The credit risk in
smaller banks is okay for me."
(1 US dollar = 6.1355 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Clark Li in Beijing and Samuel Shen
and Shanghai Newsroom in Shanghai; Editing by Kazunori Takada
and Alex Richardson)