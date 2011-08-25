* ICBC H1 net 109.5 bln yuan vs 106.9 bln expectation
* AgBank first-half net 66.7 bln yuan vs 67 bln expected
* CCB, BOC also posted record profits
* Net interest margins widen, NPLs fall
By Kelvin Soh and Terril Yue Jones
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Aug 25 Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd , the country's top and No.3 lenders,
respectively, on Thursday reported record first-half profits on
better pricing power for loans and dismissed rising concerns
over loans to local governments.
The two banks join second-ranked China Construction Bank
and No.4 Bank of China in unveiling record
six-month profits, benefitting from the mainland's move to raise
interest rates and further helped by fast-rising fee income.
"Going forward, they're not going to be able to post these
type of earnings," Ken Peng, senior economist at BNP Paribas
said. "The regulators are starting to catch onto the types of
grey areas in the banking system. Also, interest rates should be
normalising."
China has been trying to pull back on bank lending by
steadily raising interest rates and ordering banks to keep more
reserves with the central bank, to keep inflation under control.
Rising rates typically improve the margins of banks.
ICBC and AgBank also dismissed
concerns that the massive lending to local government financing
vehicles (LGFVs) in 2008 and 2009 could go sour, pointing to
their falling non-performing loan ratio as evidence of that.
ICBC, also the world's biggest bank by market value, said
LGFV loans had an NPL ratio of 0.25 percent, while AgBank said
its LGFV loans had an NPL ratio of 1 percent. This is lower than
the two banks' overall bad-loan ratio.
"I have been asked about LGFV loans so many times I have
already memorised my answer," ICBC's President Yang Kaisheng
told a news conference after the results. "I will say that the
risk is manageable, the loans are properly spread out, we have
enough provisions, and the assets are of good quality."
AgBank had total outstanding LGFV loans of 530 billion yuan,
while ICBC's total outstanding LGFV loans clocked in at 931
billion yuan, according to executives at the two banks.
LGFV loans have been highlighted as a possible hotspot for
souring loans by China's banking regulators. Unable to borrow
directly from banks, many local governments set up financing
vehicles that borrow on their behalf to fund infrastructure
projects.
ICBC PROFIT UP 29 PCT
ICBC, in which Goldman Sachs and American Express
hold stakes, reported a January-June net profit of 109.5
billion yuan ($17.14 billion), slightly better than analysts'
expectations for 106.9 billion yuan, according to a Reuters
survey of nine analysts.
It was also 29.4 percent higher than the 84.6 billion yuan
it made the same period last year.
Net interest margin, which measures the profitability of
loans, widened to 2.6 percent from 2.44 percent at the end of
2010. Non-performing loans stood at 0.95 percent, down from 1.08
percent at the end of 2010.
Helping boost earnings was fee and commission income, which
rose 46 percent to 56.8 billion yuan from a year ago. ICBC's
investment banking arm is Hong Kong-based ICBC International,
which has snagged several high-profile deals, including
Brazilian oil giant Petrobras' $70 billion share
sale.
AgBank recorded a 66.67 billion yuan profit for
January-June, up from 45.8 billion yuan a year earlier. The
result was roughly in line an with the average estimate of 67
billion yuan from nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The bank, which was set up in 1951 to fund rural causes,
also dismissed concerns that it could soon head for another
round of fundraising just a year after its bumper $22 billion
IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong.
"Of course everyone is concerned if the CBRC hikes capital
requirements," AgBank's President Zhang Yun said, referring to
the China Banking Regulatory Commission. "But for now, all the
big banks have high levels of capital and we have no plans for
fundraising in the near future."
AgBank, whose key investors include sovereign wealth funds
such as the Qatar Investment Authority, was sticking to its
previously stated plan of having no more equity fundraising for
at least three years from its IPO, Zhang added.
Net interest income for the quarter was 144.7 billion yuan,
up 29 percent from a year earlier. Net interest margin was 2.79
percent versus 2.47 percent in the first half of last year. Its
non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.67 percent, compared with
2.03 percent a year earlier.
ICBC shares in Hong Kong ended up 1.9 percent on Thursday,
compared with the benchmark Hang Seng Index's 1.5 percent
gain. AgBank shares closed up 0.3 percent.
