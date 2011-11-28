(Adds detail)

BEIJING Nov 28 China Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China are likely to name new chiefs when they hold board meetings this week, banking sources said on Monday.

Wang Hongzhang, head of the commission for discipline inspection at the central bank, is almost certain to be elected as chairman of China Construction Bank , according to the sources.

Former Construction Bank Chairman Guo Shuqing was recently appointed head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The sources said Jiang Chaoliang, president of China Development Bank, is set to be named chairman of the Agricultural Bank of China , filling a position left by Xiang Junbo, who was tapped to be the country's top insurance industry regulator.

In late October, China named new heads to three top financial regulatory posts, including Guo and Xiang, in its first big step in a comprehensive leadership change that will culminate when its top political leaders retire.

President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao are due to retire their Communist Party posts at the 18th Congress next fall, and their presidency and premiership positions at a parliament session in March 2013.

Wang, a 57-year-old certified account, joined the country's top lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, in 1984 and held various positions, before heading up its operations office.

He returned to the central bank in 1996, where he was the deputy-director general of the supervision bureau, moving on to director-general of the internal auditing department in 1998 and now acting as chief disciplinary officer.

The appointment of Jiang as president of China Development Bank in September 2008 was widely seen as a sign that the policy bank was accelerating its transformation into a commercial lender that could one day go public.

That was a natural observation, given Jiang's reputation as a pioneer in restructuring, recapitalising and listing a major state bank.

During his four-year stint as Chairman of Bank of Communications (BoCom) from June 2004, Jiang, now 54, transformed China's fifth-biggest lender from a struggling operation laden with bad debts into a dual-listed company with HSBC Holdings Plc as its strategic investor and partner. (Reporting by China economics team; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ken Wills)