SHANGHAI, April 23 The Agricultural Development Bank of China, one of China's three major state-owned policy banks, will receive a capital injection from the Ministry of Finance, a senior Bank official told Reuters today.

The injection will take the form of tax rebates from previous years, in order to boost the bank's registered capital. Although the precise amount was not revealed, domestic Chinese media report that the amount will be roughly 150 billion yuan ($24.21 billion).

On April 12th, the State Council released three statements exhorting the nation's three major policy banks to focus more on their traditional roles as policy lenders and less as commercial lenders.

The cabinet instructed the Agricultural Bank of China, the country's major lender for agri-business, to separate policy-oriented lending from other businesses and build up control and decision systems to become a "sustainable" policy lender.

The other two major policy banks, China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China were also encouraged to focus more on their policy roles.

The statements provided no details and didn't give any timelines for the changes. ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Lei Wang and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)