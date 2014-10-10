* Bank of China draws strong early demand for AT1 offering

By Lianting Tu

LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Bank of China's inaugural offering of Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 preference shares drew a surprisingly high level of interest after formally announcing a roadshow on Wednesday ahead of a jumbo issuance of as much as US$6.5bn.

As of Thursday afternoon, the state-owned bank had received an impressive US$17bn in indications of interest, according to two market sources.

The leads has been informally marketing the landmark Reg S deal in the past few months, and wide coverage from analysts and the press has helped investors understand the novel loss-absorption instruments in Asia.

Two teams are currently on the road to conduct formal investor meetings in Asia and Europe. The Asian team will hit Hong Kong on Monday and Tuesday, while the European team will be in London on Monday, in Paris and Frankfurt on Tuesday.

The bank has announced that the deal will likely be settled in dollars and/or euros. It will feature a common equity Tier 1 trigger of 5.125% and equity conversion into the bank's H shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

The main interest is likely to come from Asian investors, according to a Morgan Stanley survey on China AT1s published on Monday, which shows Asian investors account for 75% of the 148 respondents.

FAIR VALUE

Bank of China International, the main lead on the deal, has circulated a price whisper of 6.5%-7.0%, while institutional investors generally demand a yield of high-6% to low-7%.

According to the Morgan Stanley survey, investors, on average, see 7.16% yield-to-call as fair value for a dollar perpetual AT1 callable after five years from a Big Four Chinese bank.

As there have been only two small dollar AT1 issues so far from Asian lenders, namely Chong Hing Bank's 6.5% US$300m deal last month and China Citic International's 7.25% US$300m offering in April, investors generally look at similarly rated European bank AT1s as references, which yield around 7.0%-7.5%.

BOC has ratings of A1 from Moody's, A from S&P and A from Fitch. Moody's is expected to see the planned preference shares as Ba2 and S&P is likely to assign a BB-.

"We see a high 6%-7% as fair because Chinese banks do have more government support than European banks. So, they should be priced tighter," said a Singapore-based portfolio manager. "The BOC AT1 also features a dividend stopper, which makes it less risky relative to many European bank AT1s."

Some multi-strategy investors compared the AT1 to BOC's shares and believe its dividend yield should be the floor for the AT1 yield.

"BOC's dividend yield is 7%, so, if you're going to come inside that, you're going to be hard pressed. You could argue that AT1 holders are better off because they are not diluted like the equity holders, and there is a US$3.44 strike price on conversion," said Thu Ha Chow, head of Asian credit at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Investors, however, are generally worried about the slowdown in China's economy and rising non-performing loans.

"It's a macro play, so one has to feel strongly about the outlook for China, given that, at this point in the cycle, asset quality is going to come under pressure," Chow said. "If it was an AT1 in Thailand, it would be easier, but China has the kind of background that keeps investors awake at night."

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

The state government support, which goes against the rationale behind the Basel III framework, seems to be the key thing investors are counting on. The Morgan Stanley survey found as much as 65% of investors believed that China AT1s would have government support, despite the loss-absorption features.

"It's difficult to disentangle the major Chinese banks from the Chinese Government in practice," said David Marshall, banking credit analyst at CreditSights.

"I'm a bit uncomfortable that many investors don't expect a loss-absorption instrument to behave like one. What's the point of issuing loss-absorption securities if the government will never allow investors to take a loss?" he said.

One key point BOC listed as risk is the coupon deferral. The bank will use distributable profits to pay dividends on these preference shares. In a distressed situation, even with the government support via capital injections, the bank may still not have enough distributable profits.

"So, even if we accept the argument that government support makes a conversion event unlikely, does it mean that the bank will always be in a position to pay dividends on the shares?" Marshall asked.

The heightened coupon deferral risk is one of the reasons S&P revised its rating methodology this month. Under the new methodology, the agency put the BOC AT1 four notches below its standalone rating, one accounting for the subordination risk, two for coupon deferral risk and one for equity conversion risk. (Reporting by Lianting Tu, Editing by Daniel Stanton)